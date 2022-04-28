Greg Chalmers shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Chalmers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Chalmers hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.