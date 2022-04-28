Grayson Murray putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Grayson Murray hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Grayson Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grayson Murray to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 498-yard par-4 second, Murray went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.