Graeme McDowell shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.