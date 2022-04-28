  • Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland chips in for birdie at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.