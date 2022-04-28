Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Woodland's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Woodland's 212 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.