Fabián Gómez shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Fabián Gómez hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 fourth, Gómez's 214 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Gómez hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

Gómez tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Gómez his second shot was a drop and his approach went 118 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Gómez's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.