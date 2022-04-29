Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 13th green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Grillo's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.