  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo's 15-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Emiliano Grillo makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.