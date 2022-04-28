-
Dylan Wu shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Wu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Wu hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.
Wu got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
