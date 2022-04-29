Doug Ghim shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Ghim got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ghim hit his tee shot 297 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Ghim his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.