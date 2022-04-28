Derek Ernst shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Derek Ernst hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Ernst got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ernst chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ernst to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Ernst chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ernst to 3 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ernst reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 over for the round.