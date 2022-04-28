Dawie van der Walt shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a 298 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, van der Walt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, van der Walt's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.