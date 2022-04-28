Davis Riley putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 309 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Davis Riley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to even for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.