David Skinns shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Skinns hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the par-5 12th, Skinns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

Skinns tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Skinns's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.