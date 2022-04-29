David Lipsky shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 third, Lipsky went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-foot putt for eagle. This put Lipsky at even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Lipsky hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.