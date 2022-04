David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 ninth green, Lingmerth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at 1 over for the round.