David Hearn putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 first round in the Mexico Open at Vidanta

David Hearn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, David Hearn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving David Hearn to 2 over for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.

Hearn his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 4 over for the round.