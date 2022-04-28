-
Danny Lee shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Lee's near ace leads to birdie at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Danny Lee hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 307 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 498-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Lee tee shot went 158 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 103 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
