D.J. Trahan finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 293 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Trahan hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Trahan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Trahan chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to even-par for the round.