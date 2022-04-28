D.A. Points shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, D.A. Points hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

Points got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Points hit his 81 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Points hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Points chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Points's 84 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Points's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.