Curtis Thompson shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Curtis Thompson hit 5 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Thompson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.