Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chris Kirk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kirk's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Kirk missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

Kirk got a double bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 4 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 5 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 over for the round.