Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chez Reavie had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Reavie hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.