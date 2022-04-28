Chase Seiffert shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Seiffert hit his tee shot 293 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Seiffert missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Seiffert had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.