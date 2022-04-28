Charles Howell III shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a 308 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

At the 548-yard par-5 18th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Howell III hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Howell III to 6 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 5 under for the round.