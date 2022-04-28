  • Charles Howell III shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III drives green and birdie No. 7 at Mexico Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.