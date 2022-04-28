Chad Ramey finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chad Ramey hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Ramey's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ramey hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Ramey hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to even for the round.