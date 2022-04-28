Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 118 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.