Camilo Villegas shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 234 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

Villegas got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 under for the round.