Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cameron Tringale hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Tringale chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.