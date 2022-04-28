Cameron Champ putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Cameron Champ hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 326 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Cameron Champ chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 585-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Champ at 1 under for the round.

Champ hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Champ chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.