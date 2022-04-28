Callum Tarren shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Tarren hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Tarren chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 16th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Tarren's tee shot went 206 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.