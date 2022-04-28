C.T. Pan shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

C.T. Pan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pan hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Pan hit his 89 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 17th, Pan hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.