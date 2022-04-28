Strong putting brings Bryson Nimmer a 7-under 64 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bryson Nimmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Bryson Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson Nimmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Nimmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Nimmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Nimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 4 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Nimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 3 under for the round.

Nimmer got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nimmer to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Nimmer chipped in his third shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Nimmer to 5 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Nimmer hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Nimmer to 6 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Nimmer hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nimmer to 7 under for the round.