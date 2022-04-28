Brice Garnett putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Brice Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Garnett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Garnett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Garnett hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.