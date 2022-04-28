Brian Stuard finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 264 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.