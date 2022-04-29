Brett Drewitt shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brett Drewitt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Drewitt hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Drewitt hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Drewitt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Drewitt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Drewitt hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.