Brendon Todd putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Brendon Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Todd's 235 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 6 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Todd chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 7 under for the round.