Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wu hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Wu's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.