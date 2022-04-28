Brandon Hagy shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Brandon Hagy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

At the 475-yard par-4 10th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.