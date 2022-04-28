Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Bo Van Pelt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Van Pelt to even for the round.

Van Pelt his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Van Pelt hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Van Pelt hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to even for the round.

Van Pelt tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Van Pelt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.