Bo Hoag shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Hoag got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 1 over for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoag to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

Hoag tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.