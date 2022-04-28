Bill Haas shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Bill Haas hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Haas got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Haas's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Haas hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Haas's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Haas chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

Haas missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.