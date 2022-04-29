Ben Willman shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Willman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willman to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Willman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willman to even for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Willman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Willman to 2 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Willman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Willman to 4 over for the round.

Willman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 5 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Willman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willman to 4 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Willman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willman to 5 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Willman chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willman to 5 over for the round.