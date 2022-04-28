Ben Martin shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Martin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Martin chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Martin hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Martin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Martin to even for the round.