Ben Kohles shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ben Kohles hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Kohles got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kohles hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kohles chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kohles's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 third, Kohles chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.