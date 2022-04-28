Ben Griffin putts well in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ben Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Ben Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ben Griffin to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin hit his drive 365 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 603-yard par-5 sixth. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the water, Griffin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.