Ben Crane putts himself to an even-par first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ben Crane hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Ben Crane got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Crane to 1 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Crane chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to even-par for the round.

Crane tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Crane to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Crane reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to even for the round.