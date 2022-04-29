Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Smotherman's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.