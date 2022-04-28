-
-
Austin Cook shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 28, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2022
Austin Cook hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at even for the tournament.
On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Cook's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Cook's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-