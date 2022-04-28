Armando Favela comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Armando Favela hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

After a 277 yard drive on the 498-yard par-4 second, Armando Favela chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armando Favela to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Favela chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Favela to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 fifth green, Favela suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Favela at 3 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Favela chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Favela to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Favela hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Favela to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Favela hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Favela to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Favela hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Favela to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Favela's tee shot went 236 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Favela had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Favela to 1 under for the round.