Arjun Atwal shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Arjun Atwal hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Atwal hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 15th, Atwal chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 3 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Atwal chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 2 over for the round.