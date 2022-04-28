Anirban Lahiri shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.